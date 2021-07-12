Notre Dame football: 49ers expert on Aaron Banks heading into camp

Notre Dame football star Aaron Banks is looking to start from Day 1 in San Francisco, and we sat down with a 49ers expert to discuss the second-round pick. The Notre Dame football team saw three of their four starting offensive linemen from last season get drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, with two of them going in the second round. After Liam Eichenberg was the first member of the Irish off the board, going No. 42 to the Miami Dolphins, Aaron Banks would be selected six picks later at No. 48 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.