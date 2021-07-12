Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Notre Dame football: 49ers expert on Aaron Banks heading into camp

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame football star Aaron Banks is looking to start from Day 1 in San Francisco, and we sat down with a 49ers expert to discuss the second-round pick. The Notre Dame football team saw three of their four starting offensive linemen from last season get drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, with two of them going in the second round. After Liam Eichenberg was the first member of the Irish off the board, going No. 42 to the Miami Dolphins, Aaron Banks would be selected six picks later at No. 48 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
307K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#Nfl Draft#American Football#Irish#The Miami Dolphins#Ninernoise Com#Nfl Draft#Niners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
UFCsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss' Greg Hardy suffers punishing blow, knockout at UFC 264

Former Ole Miss defensive end Greg Hardy suffered a punishing blow at the hands of Tai Tuivasa in a UFC 264 fight on Saturday night. Hardy, 32, suffered the second knockout loss of his career, as Tuivasa, of Sydney, put him down with a counter left hook just 67 seconds into their heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, ESPN reported. The finish came after Hardy rocked Tuivasa with a right hand and aggressively moved forward for a finish. Tuivasa regained his footing and threw the perfect two-punch counter to put Hardy on his back.
NFLNewsweek

NFL Player Cole Beasley Says He'll Get Vaccinated if Pfizer Gives Him Earnings Share

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said Tuesday he would get the COVID-19 vaccine if Pfizer gave him an earnings share. The NFL player responded to a tweet from ProFootballTalk saying what it would take for him to get the shot. ProFootballTalk's original tweet linked an article from their website proposing the NFL and its player association halt marijuana testing for players who agree to get vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up. In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Big news on Watson

Big news on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came out Sunday. According to multiple reports, Watson is expected to report to training camp with Houston's other (...)
NBC Sports

McClain: Patriots inquired about Watson before NFL Draft

Before the New England Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they were considered a potential suitor for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Watson remains in Houston as of Monday, but the Patriots apparently had legitimate interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish ranked too low in NCAA top-25 ranking

The Notre Dame football team may have a lot to prove in 2021, but they are ranked low in a recent top-25 preseason ranking by NCAA.com. The 2021 college football season is so close you can almost feel it, as we are inching closer to August with every passing day. This is the time of year where we are seeing the preseason Watch Lists be announced, as the Maxwell, Bednarik, and Davey O’Brien’s lists have already come out.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bengals' Joe Burrow unlikely to play in preseason?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered multiple torn ligaments in his left knee back on Nov. 22 but has been fully cleared for football activities ahead of training camp. Per Ben Baby of ESPN, however, Bengals owner and president Mike Brown said the team will likely hold the second-year signal-caller...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Look: Tim Tebow showed up to Jaguars camp looking like a bodybuilder

Tim Tebow looks to have the physique to play tight end in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a position switch from quarterback to tight end, Tim Tebow arrived at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp looking like he was a professional bodybuilder. Lifting and hitting the gym has never been...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy