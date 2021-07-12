Celebrity Restaurant to close July 17 citing lack of staffing
Celebrity Restaurant, a landmark of the Tulsa restaurant scene for nearly 60 years, will close after the end of service this Saturday, July 17. The announcement was made Monday afternoon on the restaurant's Facebook page by its owners, the Three Sirens Restaurant Group, which purchased and renovated the restaurant at 3109 S. Yale Ave., in 2019. Three Sirens also operate Bird & Bottle, and the Bramble restaurants in the Tulsa area.tulsaworld.com
