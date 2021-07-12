Cancel
Lexington, KY

WKYT Investigates: Housing market boom

By Kristen Kennedy
wymt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Homes throughout Central Kentucky continue to sell at record high prices. The current seller’s market is benefiting far more people than just homeowners. Photographer Matt Huber is one of them. His schedule typically includes around a dozen home shoots a day. The hot housing market has guided his general photography business into a real estate photography business. He knows what makes a good photo make a good sale.

