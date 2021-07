Monster Hunter is one of the biggest properties created by the video game producers at Capcom, with last year seeing the arrival of the live-action movie starring Mila Jovovich that brought the monster-ridden world to the silver screen, and it seems like Netflix is also diving in on the video game franchise with an upcoming animated film. Using computer-generated graphics, Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild has released a new trailer and poster for the film that will arrive on the streaming service on August 12th, telling a new tale of the popular gaming universe.