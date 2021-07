It is later in July than usual. It is within a week of two massive offseason events in the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft and the NHL Draft. It is the third main event of the NHL offseason. It is the day where unrestricted free agents can sign with whomever they would like. It is the day where all 32 franchises will spend a large amount of money. It is the day where an announcement on Twitter that takes seconds to read can impact a team for years to come - for better and (unfortunately often) for worse. It is the day that has been dubbed Free Agency Frenzy. And it all officially starts by mid-day.