Last week, the Atlantic City Council voted to shut down the state’s largest and most successful needle exchange program. The decision was made over the objections of the city’s health director and scores of healthcare professionals who pleaded for its renewal. This myopic decision flies in the face of all that we have learned about the life-saving and societal benefits of “harm reduction” programs and strategies. More than that, these programs have been proven to provide a pathway to long-term recovery for many. Make no mistake: as a result of this decision, people will die.