Cornelia, GA

Mr. Adam Segars

By Connie Gaines
wnegradio.com
 16 days ago

Mr. Adam Segars, age 59 of Midway Crossing, Cornelia, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence. A son of the late Jack L. and Lorene Grace Ivester Segars, he was born September 16, 1961 in Jackson County, Georgia having lived most of his life in Habersham County, Georgia. He was a logger with Jack Irvin Logging for 30 years. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Allan, Roger and Joe Dan Segars and Josie Aderholdt.

