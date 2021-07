A solid cast iron pan will take you farther than any other. You can make delicious bread, whip up skillet breakfasts for the whole family, and even use it as both a baking and serving dish for tasty dips. They are the workhorses of the kitchen and have remained as generations of home cooks continue to swear by their versatility and seasoning. However, for as much as we love them, cast iron skillets have their flaws, too; if you're not careful, you just might have a cracked cast iron pan on your hands. Not to mention is it even non stick or not already rusting. How about stainless steel? So many things can go wrong.