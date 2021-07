After a year off, twenty happy children, a director and her staff come together. Some eager to perform and socialize, others remembering how important coffee really is. Together they have been working all summer, four days a week, to learn lines and songs and choreography. The cast, ages 6-13, are proud to present their production of The Little Mermaid Jr. This Disney favorite will be performed at Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St. in Burton. Shows will be Thursday 7/23 and Friday 7/24 at 7:30pm and Saturday 7/25 at 2pm. Tickets are $6/children, $8/adults and can be purchased at the door or at www.curtain440.com/Tickets.