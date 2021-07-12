Cancel
Volleyball

NU volleyball's Lexi Sun earns academic All-American honors

By Brent Wagner
Lincoln Journal Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program’s impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named a second-team All-American. Sun was named an Academic All-American for the first time in her career. She is the 24th Husker volleyball player to earn Academic All-America recognition. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. As an institution, the University of Nebraska has produced an NCAA-record 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.

journalstar.com

