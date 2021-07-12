NU volleyball's Lexi Sun earns academic All-American honors

After a disappointing season, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will resume their quest for a national championship in just a few months. With summer practices and recruiting ongoing, and with many moving parts still in the air due to transfers, the genesis of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) NCAA world, and the burgeoning non-NBA professional options for young professional basketball aspirants things will always remain in flux to some degree (The Heraclitus principle of college basketball).