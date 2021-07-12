'Bubble Man' Spreads Joy Through Performance on San Francisco Streets
Kurth Reis of San Francisco, California, has been through many hard times in his life. Lately, however, he says he just wants to make people happy by making bubbles. You can watch him perform his bubble art for hours at a time around the city’s streets and in its parks. Sometimes he puts out a glass container called a tip jar. People who watch his show can drop money into it if they want.learningenglish.voanews.com
