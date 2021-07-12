Tucker & Dale vs. Evil Star Addresses Possible Follow-Up Project

In the decade since its debut, the horror-comedy Tucker & Dale vs. Evil has earned a passionate following, leaving some to wonder if we could ever get a follow-up adventure, and while star Katrina Bowden would be interested in exploring such an opportunity, she confirms that there haven't been any talks as of late, though she's happy to leave the film as it is instead of attempting to recapture its magic. Additionally, given how much time has passed since the original film's release, it's unknown what shape such an adventure would take at this point, as opposed to if a follow-up had moved forward closer to its initial debut. Bowden can next be seen in Great White, which hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 16th.