Purdue alumni make history with Virgin Galactic space flight

WTHR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's first "space tourism" flight over the weekend included a couple of local connections: Purdue alumni onboard, ushering in a new era of the university's "cradle of astronauts". The Virgin Galactic launch Sunday morning, most famous for Sir Richard Branson, the civilian billionaire blasting off into space, carried history...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Grissom
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Space Tourism#Space Exploration#Space Flights#Real Space
