Save Austin Now group responded to proposed city budget for 2021-2022

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, Save Austin Now responded to the proposed city budget of Austin for the 2021-2022 year.

The organization that was behind gathering support for Proposition B, or the homeless camping ban, is asking for an increase in police funding and increasing police forces. They are asking for two officers per 1,000 residents, according to KVUE.

On Friday, Spencer Cronk the Austin City Manager presented the proposed budget. The budget would include more funding to The Austin Police Department.

The Austin City council voted to cut police funding in August 2020 after protests for police reform following the death of George Floyd and shootings of Austin citizens.

Save Austin Now is asking for more cadet classes to help with staff shortages APD says they are facing. One cadet class is currently undergoing a new program than in previous years. The proposed budget would add funding for two more cadet classes.

The organization has also filed a petition against cutting the police budget as an ordinance on the November ballot. The petition needs 20,000 signatures to be put on the ballot – they currently have 15,000. The organization has 10 days to get to 20,000.