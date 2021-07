Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter was selected second overall by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft Sunday night. In an era full of second-generation players, the Rangers took the son of a 19-year MLB veteran. Al Leiter pitched his way to three World Series, two All-Star games and 162 wins over the course of his career from 1987-2005. His uncle, Mark, pitched 11 years in the majors, too. His cousin, Mark Leiter Jr., played 47 games in MLB from 2017-18.