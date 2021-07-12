Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

By MATTHEW PERRONE and MIKE STOBBE
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZMFt_0auntr0k00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk" for those getting the shot.

The action comes after the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed reports of about 100 people developing the syndrome after receiving the one-dose vaccine. Almost all of them required hospitalization and one person died, the FDA said.

Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks some of its nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that typically is temporary. An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop the syndrome each year, according to the CDC.

The number of cases reported in connection with J&J's vaccine represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose shot. Most cases were reported in men — many 50 years old and up — and usually about two weeks after vaccination.

J&J said in a statement it has been discussing the reports with the FDA and other health regulators around the world.

The CDC said it would ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to review the issue at an upcoming meeting.

The government said the vaccines most used in the U.S., made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the disorder after more than 320 million doses have been administered.

The new warning will be included in pamphlets given to people getting the J&J shot. They should seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms, which include tingling sensations, trouble walking and double vision, the FDA said.

Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with occasional side effects just like other drugs and medical therapies. The three COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. were each tested in tens of thousands of people, but even such huge studies can’t rule out extremely rare side effects.

The CDC and the FDA have been monitoring side effect reports submitted by physicians, drugmakers and patients to a federal vaccine safety database.

Guillain-Barre can be triggered by a number of infections, including flu, cytomegalovirus and Zika virus. But there have been rare cases in which people develop the disorder days or weeks after receiving certain vaccines.

J&J’s vaccine was highly anticipated because of its one-and-done formulation and easy-to-ship refrigeration. But early on, it was linked to another rare risk, of blood clots, and the company hasn’t been able to produce as much as expected because of problems at a Baltimore factory that helps make the shots.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Drugs#Ap#Guillain Barre Syndrome#Cdc#J J#Americans#Science Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
York, PAFOX43.com

FDA announces warning that links J&J vaccine to a rare nerve complication

YORK, Pa. — The FDA has put out a warning on the factsheet of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "Because of a potential rare association with the disease condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Eugene Curley from WellSpan Health. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, autoimmune disorder in...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso doctor: ‘Greater risk of getting in a car wreck’ than developing syndrome linked to J&J vaccine

EL PASO, Texas -- It's another major setback for Johnson & Johnson after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a warning that the J&J vaccine could be linked to a neurological condition. However, local experts say the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risk. The FDA announced the warning, flagging about 100 reports The post El Paso doctor: ‘Greater risk of getting in a car wreck’ than developing syndrome linked to J&J vaccine appeared first on KVIA.
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

J&J COVID-19 vaccine benefits ‘far outweigh’ risks, CDC panel says after reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines “far outweigh” potential risks amid an ongoing review of reports of a rare nerve disorder in a small fraction of J&J jab recipients. However, given the possible link, a new update will advise patients with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome to seek mRNA vaccines.
Industrytrust.org

J&J forecasts $2.5 bln in COVID-19 vaccine sales this year

(Adds company comment from conference call, updates share price) July 21 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast $2.5 billion in sales of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine this year based on the current price of $5 per dose and said that could rise to $8 a dose by the end of the year.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

CDC Reaffirms J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks

Despite reports of rare cases of a neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barre syndrome, the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert said on Thursday. Members of a CDC working group "expressed strong support" for the continued...
Corning, NYWETM

J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Health Department is partnering with the United Steelworkers Local 1000 Union to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic to anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy