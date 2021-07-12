Man turns himself in on murder charge related to MARTA station shooting

The historic Krispy Kreme location in Midtown Atlanta is set to be demolished following two serious fires that happened within months of each other. The doughnut franchise’s highly visible location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, famously owned by basketball legend and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, was open 24 hours a day and frequently had a line of cars wrapped around the building from the drive-thru window. Permits have been filed for the building to be demolished, online records show.