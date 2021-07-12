Man turns himself in on murder charge related to MARTA station shooting
A man wanted on multiple charges related to a deadly shooting at MARTA’s Five Points transit station turned himself in to police Monday. Victor Edward Williams Jr., 27, is accused in the July 5 shooting death of a man on the downtown Atlanta transit station’s east platform, MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. Williams is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.www.ajc.com
Comments / 5