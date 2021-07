(Saint Paul, MN) -- The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate says the latest budget forecast is further proof the state doesn't need more from taxpayers. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget report shows fiscal year 2021 revenues were two-point-six-eight-billion dollars more than the February budget forecast. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the surplus was no surprise given the amount of federal stimulus sent to the state. Gazelka added, "nearly a billion dollars of tax relief was only possible because Senate Republicans held strong on protecting employees, employers, and families from the harmful and totally unnecessary tax increases proposed by Democrats in St. Paul."