Is Bitcoin a viable alternative to the US Dollar as a medium of exchange?

The bears had the opportunity to push the price of the US dollar/JPY currency pair to the 109.58 support level before settling around level 109.85 at the time of writing the analysis. The bank's signals will be important for the dollar pairs and determine the path for the end of July trading. US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will provide updated guidance on plans to reduce extraordinary monetary support for the economy in an era of crisis. Analysts tend to point out that the Fed will confirm that they intend to scale back their quantitative easing program in the coming months, a necessary prelude to higher interest rates, steps that prove the dollar's support.