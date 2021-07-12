Cancel
Is Bitcoin a viable alternative to the US Dollar as a medium of exchange?

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 16 days ago

Is Bitcoin a viable alternative to the US Dollar as a medium of exchange?. Bitcoin has continuing to garner a significant amount of clout in the global financial industry. The use of bitcoin as a medium of commerce has exploded in recent months, and a growing number of conventional businesses have included it in their financial reserves. Many people are now asking if bitcoin will be able to replace the dollar as the world’s currency. However, the dollar is a more powerful medium of exchange in many ways than bitcoin.

CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Column: Markets tire of anti-dollar bet as central banks diverge

LONDON (Reuters) - After 16 months of betting against the U.S. dollar, currency speculators appear to have thrown in the towel. Whether that’s positive or negative for the world’s biggest reserve currency is always a moot point. Extreme positioning often proves to be a contrary signal revealing more about stretched, overcrowded trades than a direction of travel.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

The US dollar falls with US yields

US long-dated yields eased once again overnight, possibly driven by the US Senate bi-partisan infrastructure impasse. More likely, position adjustments ahead of the FOMC outcome this evening drove the realignment, with euro and sterling strength, once again, leading US dollar weakness. Notably, regional Asian currencies and the antipodeans show only very modest gains versus the US dollar, suggesting that delta-variant and China nerves remain very much front and centre for investors in Asia.
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Bitcoin continues to gain, US stocks are stable: Markets are enveloping

ProFunds will launch a Bitcoin futures strategy, the mutual fund management company said. Bitcoin rewards site Lolli has completed a $ 10 million Series A funding round led by Acrew Capital. US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as the FOMC meeting wrapped up and large companies continued to report strong...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Exchange: More Sideways Trading Ahead?

The USDX reportedly invalidated its bullish H&S pattern yesterday, but did it actually do so? The line based on daily closing prices says otherwise. Yesterday’s (July 27) supposedly big news was the breakdown below the neck level of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern in the USD Index. Invalidations of breakouts are bearish, and what’s bearish for the USDX is usually bullish for gold, silver, and mining stocks. So, what happened? And what didn’t happen?
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipation for Fed Decisions

The bears had the opportunity to push the price of the US dollar/JPY currency pair to the 109.58 support level before settling around level 109.85 at the time of writing the analysis. The bank's signals will be important for the dollar pairs and determine the path for the end of July trading. US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will provide updated guidance on plans to reduce extraordinary monetary support for the economy in an era of crisis. Analysts tend to point out that the Fed will confirm that they intend to scale back their quantitative easing program in the coming months, a necessary prelude to higher interest rates, steps that prove the dollar's support.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering

Gold price action tumbles lower as the US Dollar strengthens broadly following the Fed. FOMC officials leave the Fed funds rate and current pace of asset purchases unchanged. The Federal Reserve states that the economy has made progress toward goals to taper. Check out the DailyFX Real Time News page...
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

FOREX-Dollar advances as the market has its eyes on the Fed

NEW YORK, Jul 28 (Reuters) – The dollar appreciated on Wednesday, even as investors avoided large trades while waiting for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, keeping movements in check in check. most coins. * The dollar index, which compares the greenback against a basket of six currencies,...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: BTC Exchange Reserve Plummets

Bitcoin exchange reserve has fallen off a cliff, on-chain analysis shows. This behavior is usually a bullish indicator for the BTC market. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC all exchanges reserve indicator has surged downhill over the past couple of days. The Bitcoin all exchanges reserve is...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cryptocurrency, Housing, Inflation, and More

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, NPR's Jacob Goldstein returns to the show for a wide-ranging conversation with Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall and analyst Nick Sciple about the cryptocurrency market, inflation, housing, and more. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our...
Currenciesactionforex.com

US Dollar Falls On Euro Strength

Not much has changed in currency markets overnight, as US bond yields remained almost unchanged in the overnight session. The dollar index retreated by 0.30% to 92.62, led by EUR/USD strength. The index has interim support just below 99.55, and failure on a daily close basis will signal a further pullback to 92.00 initially. Strong US tech results could be the catalyst.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Bearish Reversal on USD/JPY?

It looks like sentiment is starting to shift in USD/JPY with signs that the bears are taking control. And there’s a chance that could turn into a momentum move with the latest monetary policy statement coming soon from the Federal Reserve. Bearish Reversal on USD/JPY?. The U.S. dollar may be...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Strategists Bet on Pound-Australian Dollar Exchange Rate Gains

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8077-1.8208. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8564-1.8602. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Foreign exchange trading strategists at big-name investment banks are targeting a rise in value in the British Pound against the Australian Dollar, citing a divergence in pandemic fortunes between the two countries over coming weeks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar weaker as Fed looms

The dollar fell, despite a generalized dismal mood. Global stocks edged lower, while demand for government bonds increased, pushing yields lower. Market players were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. The central bank will likely maintain its monetary policy on hold, with the focus on when and how they will start retrieving monetary support.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Moves Cautiously as Markets Await Fed Cues

USD/MXN trades cautiously but the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday could spark volatility. Although no policy change is expected, the central bank could offer guidance on the next steps for normalization. If the Fed argues for patience and fails to signal an imminent shift towards tapering, the U.S. dollar could...
Marketsactionforex.com

The US Dollar Remains Firm

The US dollar remains near 5-month highs versus the majors, with the dollar index closing 92.90 on Friday, not far from its 93.20 high last Monday on the “delta-dip.” The persistent strength of the US dollar, even as US bond yields continue to ease, likely reflect flows into the bond market and a continual haven bid from emerging markets that are battling the delta-variant globally, notably in Asia.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...

