Ill-Considered at Kings Place Hall Two

You could say that Peoria is a ZZ Top town. The Texas Trio has played the River City multiple times in their illustrious career, most recently back in 2019 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. We were at many of those shows with you, celebrating that swagger, attitude, and Blues inspired Rock that only this band could deliver. Legendary bass player Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has passed away at the age of 72, another tragic loss of an iconic artist and musician in the world of Classic Rock. Dusty, along with his band mates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, revolutionized that Texas Blues Rock sound, as they stormed out the gate in the early 1970’s. All of those iconic songs, “Tush”, “La Grange”, “Thank You”, Tube Snake Boogie”, and the massive multi-platinum success of their 1983 album “Eliminator”, permanently cemented this band as major players for generations. Throw in that car, those videos all over MTV, and those iconic BEARDS…. It’s a sad day, for sure, Peoria. We’ll be paying tribute to ZZ Top, crank it up….we’ll miss you, Dusty.