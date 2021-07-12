Cancel
Ill-Considered at Kings Place Hall Two

Cover picture for the articleIll-Considered (Liran Donin, Idris Rahman, Emre Ramazanoglu) (Kings Place Hall Two. 10 July 2021. Live review by AJ Dehany) I used to switch the lights off and listen to the Velvet Underground in the pitch black darkness, as teenagers must. The dark sound world of improvising trio Ill-Considered makes me want to do the same. With characteristic intensity, the group has released nine albums over three years, as well as several filmed gigs including LIVE NOT LIVE, which is a monster of dark groove-based jazz that would turn to dust in daylight. Physical copies of their albums become hard to get very quickly. In late 2020 they made all of them available to stream. I wondered what they would be like live at King’s Place with the lights on.

A Guide to the Late Recordings of Experimental Vocalist Linda Sharrock

In 1969, the guitarist Sonny Sharrock released his debut album, Black Woman, a searing suite of abstract free jazz meant to convey the nuances of Black womanhood in the Civil Rights era. Though Sonny’s name carried the biggest font on the front cover, the star of the album was his wife, Linda, an experimental vocalist whose primal screams impart despair better than her husband’s instrument. That’s not a knock against him; across this album, his frenetic chords complemented Linda’s voice beautifully. But there was something magical in her performance, the way she captured the rage of an era without speaking any words. The technique became her calling card. She’d slide up and down the scale, her tone pivoting between sorrow, angst, and joy.
20 composers share £½ million Paul Hamlyn awards

Jazz musicians Cassie Kinoshi, Soweto Kinch, Yazz Ahmed and Tim Garland are among composers each receiving Paul Hamlyn awards of £25,000 with no strings attached. Peter Bacon reports:. The Paul Hamlyn Foundation has announced it is making 20 awards of £25,000 to a range of composers through its Awards for...
Take This: Win Two Tickets to King Woman at the Lodge Room on 7/30

We are so excited for the two last nights of July, when on the Lodge Room’s stage, doom-gaze banshee queen of the sirens, King Woman, will blossom into a new form, much like a character in a video game or anime. We are giving away two tickets to the first evening which will feature performances by Spare Parts For Broken Hearts, Divine, and Painkiller Kim DJ’ing.
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Sells Steffy's Baby, Buckingham Adoption Scandal Revisited

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) started out as the good sister. However, something has changed with the character. She went to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with a plan to be invited to move in. She’s too focused on the baby and mentioned money problems. Could she be tempted to do the unthinkable?
Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Death, Emotional 911 Call

Here's the tragic 911 audio from former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison's death, and while it starts off fairly matter-of-fact ... his ex-girlfriend ends up getting very emotional about what she's discovered. In the audio, obtained by TMZ, the caller is a woman who says she's Joey's ex, and she tells...
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn's Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Clarence McDonald Dead at 76: Cause of Death Tragic, Confirms Wife

Clarence McDonald, who created a long list of music for TV and film industry, has died. He was 76. McDonald's wife, Susan, confirmed his tragic passing this week and revealed that the musician died on July 21. She added that he passed away after losing his years-old battle against cancer.
A Peoria Favorite, ZZ Top Legendary Bass Player Dusty Hill Dead At 72

You could say that Peoria is a ZZ Top town. The Texas Trio has played the River City multiple times in their illustrious career, most recently back in 2019 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. We were at many of those shows with you, celebrating that swagger, attitude, and Blues inspired Rock that only this band could deliver. Legendary bass player Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has passed away at the age of 72, another tragic loss of an iconic artist and musician in the world of Classic Rock. Dusty, along with his band mates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, revolutionized that Texas Blues Rock sound, as they stormed out the gate in the early 1970’s. All of those iconic songs, “Tush”, “La Grange”, “Thank You”, Tube Snake Boogie”, and the massive multi-platinum success of their 1983 album “Eliminator”, permanently cemented this band as major players for generations. Throw in that car, those videos all over MTV, and those iconic BEARDS…. It’s a sad day, for sure, Peoria. We’ll be paying tribute to ZZ Top, crank it up….we’ll miss you, Dusty.
King Crimson to play Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Following months of pandemic lockdowns, Robert Fripp is ready to hit the road and preside over King Crimson. The fabled progressive rock outfit will kick off its U.S. tour right here in the Tampa Bay area with a performance Thursday, July 22, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

