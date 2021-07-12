Ill-Considered at Kings Place Hall Two
Ill-Considered (Liran Donin, Idris Rahman, Emre Ramazanoglu) (Kings Place Hall Two. 10 July 2021. Live review by AJ Dehany) I used to switch the lights off and listen to the Velvet Underground in the pitch black darkness, as teenagers must. The dark sound world of improvising trio Ill-Considered makes me want to do the same. With characteristic intensity, the group has released nine albums over three years, as well as several filmed gigs including LIVE NOT LIVE, which is a monster of dark groove-based jazz that would turn to dust in daylight. Physical copies of their albums become hard to get very quickly. In late 2020 they made all of them available to stream. I wondered what they would be like live at King’s Place with the lights on.londonjazznews.com
