Fargo- The liquor control board held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, July 27th, to decide the fate of the local nightclub- Club Africa. The nightclubs liquor license was suspended for 60 days at a previous city commission meeting. The board decided to uphold the rest of the nightclubs suspension, which is about 30 more days. They will also need to complete background checks on all managerial staff and re-certify with the liquor board before a final decision is made at the next meeting about the fate of the business. This comes after multiple incidents involving gun related issues and minors in the establishment.