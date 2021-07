The Love Island villa has been shaken after a postcard from Casa Amor showed the girls exactly what their partners are up to without them.Yesterday’s episode of Love Island (27 July) concluded with a preview for tonight’s instalment (28 July).In the brief clip shown, contestant Chloe Burrows was seen receiving a postcard from Casa Amor and looking shocked at its contents, which were not revealed to audiences at the time.Fans of the ITV reality series will recall the “postcard” from previous seasons.The postcard – delivered to the main house by the show’s producers – typically contains details of what...