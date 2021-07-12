Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Examining LeSean McCoy's Hall of Fame Chances on his 33rd Birthday

By Ed Kracz
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 16 days ago

The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy turned 33 on Monday, and it could very well be the end of the line for the once-electric running back.

With the opening of training camps right around the corner, McCoy remains a free agent.

Now seems like as good a time as any, on his 33rd birthday, to examine his Hall of Fame resume.

His career numbers:

Years played: 12

Games: 170 (141 starts)

Total yards from scrimmage: 15,000, leaving him just outside the top 25 on the NFL’s all-time list behind Jerome Bettis’ 15,111

Rushing yards: 11,102

Yards per carry average: 4.5

Receiving yards: 3,898

Total touchdowns: 89 (73 rushing)

1,000-yard seasons: 6

Other notables: 6 Pro Bowls, twice named first-team All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl winner, NFL rushing leader in 2013 (1,607 yards), NFL rushing-touchdown leader in 2011 (17), and the 2010’s All-Decade team.

A question that gets asked when considering Hall of Fame status is:

Was he one the most dominant players at his position during his era?

The answer is yes. You don’t get named to an all-decade team without being dominant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUBUi_0aunsOkO00
LeSean McCoy James McKeith/SI.com Eagle Maven graphics coordinator

The other two players on the 2010’s decade team were Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch.

Peterson is a lock for the Hall.

In 180 games and still counting with the Detroit Lions, Peterson has 14,280 yards and 118 rushing TDs with 17,286 all-purpose yards.

Lynch is also a free agent and, at 35, his career could be at an end as well.

Lynch's numbers are somewhat comparable to McCoy’s, though lacking in some areas.

Here they are:

Years played: 13

Games: 149 (135 starts)

Total yards from scrimmage: 12,627

Rushing yards: 10,413

Yards per carry average: 4.2

Receiving yards: 2,214

Total touchdowns: 94 (85 rushing)

1,000-yard seasons: 6

Other notables: 5 Pro Bowls, once named first-team All-Pro, one-time Super Bowl winner, NFL rushing-touchdown leader twice (2013 and 2014).

If Lynch gets into the Hall, then so should McCoy.

Seven running backs have been enshrined since 2010: Emmitt Smith (2012), Marshall Faulk (2011), Curtis Martin (2012), Jerome Bettis (2015), Terrell Davis, and LaDainian Tomlinson (2017), and Edgerrin James (2020).

All of them have more yards rushing than McCoy except Davis (7,607), who played just seven years after an injury cut short his career.

It sounds like a solid case for McCoy, except for two players to consider who are not in the Hall: Warrick Dunn and Tiki Barber.

Barber had 15,632 yards from scrimmage, putting him 15th all-time in the NFL in that category. He retired at the end of the 2006 season as the Giants’ all-time rushing leader.

Here are Barber’s numbers:

Years played: 10

Games: 154 (109 starts)

Total yards from scrimmage: 15,632

Rushing yards: 10,449

Yards per carry average: 4.7

Receiving yards: 5,183

Total touchdowns: 67 (55 rushing)

1,000-yard seasons: 6

Other notables: 3 Pro Bowls, once named first-team All-Pro.

Dunn, who retired at the end of the 2009 season, had 15,306 yards from scrimmage, putting him 20th on the all-time NFL list.

His numbers:

Years played: 12

Games: 181 (154 starts)

Total yards from scrimmage: 15,306

Rushing yards: 10,967

Yards per carry average: 4.1

Receiving yards: 4,339

Total touchdowns: 64 (49 rushing)

1,000-yard seasons: 6

Other notables: 3 Pro Bowls, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1997).

Just as you could make a case that McCoy deserves to be enshrined at some point, you could argue the same for Barber and Dunn.

Look a little closer at the numbers, though, and McCoy’s are slightly better than both, and yeah, he should someday get the call from Canton.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
134
Followers
327
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Warrick Dunn
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Adrian Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hall Of Fame Chances#The Detroit Lions#Giants#Si Com Nfl Eagles#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

LeSean McCoy Contemplated Retirement, Still Open To Signing With Contender

Former Buccaneers RB LeSean McCoy admitted he contemplated retiring after his contract with Tampa Bay expired this offseason. However, McCoy says he’s open to playing another season as long as it’s the right fit, which probably means signing with a contending team. “I’ve had some teams reach out. I think...
NFLblackchronicle.com

LeSean McCoy says he’s talked to several teams, is looking for third straight Super Bowl run in 2021

LeSean McCoy has seen his touches decrease in three straight seasons, to the point he carried the ball just 10 times in 2020. Almost four months after becoming a free agent this offseason, the veteran running back is still a free agent. But that doesn’t mean McCoy won’t be back on the field this year. The 33-year-old former Pro Bowler told NFL Network on Tuesday that he’s spoken with several interested teams, after initially pondering retirement, in hopes of landing with a third straight Super Bowl champion.
NFLallfans.co

LeSean McCoy not retiring, could the Bills be an option?

Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not hanging them up this offseason. Dating back to pre-Super Bowl, McCoy, who most-recently played with the defending champion Buccaneers, said he was considering retirement if he won a second-straight Super Bowl. That happened, but McCoy has decided that a three-peat is too...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

LeSean McCoy Reveals Plan For NFL Future

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls as a reserve for the Chiefs and Buccaneers, veteran running back LeSean McCoy still wants to play in 2021. The six-time Pro Bowler, who turned 33 on Monday, has seen his role decrease in recent seasons. However, McCoy still thinks he can help out a team in the right situation.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Broncos linebacker retires after one season in Denver

Former linebacker Anthony Chickillo has retired from the NFL, the 28-year-old veteran announced Sunday morning. “My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL,” Chickillo wrote on his Instagram page. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Anonymous NFL Coach Thinks the Cowboys Should Give Ezekiel Elliott Some of Dak Prescott's Money

Dak Prescott finally got his monster contract this offseason. With a new four-year $160 million deal Prescott will be one of the highest-paid players in the league over the next few years. Most of the top salaries in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. On a list of the top average salaries going into this season, the top 11 highest-paid players are quarterbacks. That's how the NFL works. Yet somehow ESPN's Jeremy Fowler found an anonymous football person who thinks the Cowboys should redistribute some of Prescott's money to Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy