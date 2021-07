Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Money Clinic with Claer Barrett news. REPEAT: In this week's episode of the Money Clinic, Claer chats to Naureen about getting started in investing. Naureen had a wake up call when she received her annual pension statement through the post, and saw that her projected income in retirement would not even cover the basics. But with so much information out there on investing, she doesn’t know where to begin. Experts Jason Butler, the FT columnist and Charlotte Brayton, financial planner at James Hambro & Partners join Claer to give their two pennies worth.