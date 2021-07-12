Cancel
Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

By Allison Crist
The Hollywood Reporter
 16 days ago
The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be unveiled on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT. Streaming live on the Emmys’ website, the announcement will be led by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the pair who made history in 2020 when they became the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmy Awards in the same year: Ron, best guest actor in a drama series for his portrayal of William Hill in NBC’s This Is Us and Jasmine, best actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for her role on #FreeRayshawn, a product of the now-defunct Quibi.

