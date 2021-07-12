Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

In a new docuseries, Garrett Bradley ('Time') uses her sensitive eye and impressionistic style to tell the international tennis star’s story. When Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open at the end of May 2021, her decision shocked officials, the media and fans around the world. But it shouldn’t have. Days before she did that, Osaka had announced that she would not participate in the mandatory press conferences at the tournament. She suffered from severe anxiety, and interviews — often callous and rote — only added to her stress. Tournament officials responded by levying a fine against her. So she left. “I never wanted to be a distraction,” she wrote in a sincere Instagram post. “Love you guys, I’ll see you when I see you.”