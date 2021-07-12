Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, July 12

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Halterman: Do you have a 401k that you’d like to do something with and just aren’t sure what to do? Well, let me give you four easy steps to make this happen. Number one, you gotta decide how you’re going to roll this over and what type of IRA that you’re going to use. There’s brokerage, there’s self-directed, there’s advisories, there’s a whole bunch of options you can choose from. Number two, you’re going to have to establish an account so that you can get an account number. There has to be somewhere where this money is going to go to. Number three, you’re going to have to contact your 401k vendor, give them your account number and instructions on where to send this money. And number four, you’re going to have to actually select the investments that you’re going to put them in. And I want you to think about, you know, what’s your purpose, do you need income, what’s your horizons? What is your risk tolerance? Those are all key factors into making these decisions. And don’t worry. If this sounds like a lot, we’re here to help you. For more answers, call us or visit our website today.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

More Americans Trust FAs Now: Survey

Financial advisors have gained trust among American adults during the Covid-19 pandemic — and with that increased trust came new clients, according to a recent survey. Advisors are now the most trusted source of financial advice among Americans, with 26% picking advisors as their number-one go-to source, Northwestern Mutual said it found in a survey of 2,320 American adults aged 18 or older. The survey was fielded March 16 to 26.
Bonita Springs, FLWINKNEWS.com

Money Monday: How much wealth can moving unlock?

With remote work becoming more and more acceptable, even as offices are beginning to reopen, you might be asking yourself if it still makes sense to live near where you work. To provide advice on this topic is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.
EconomyThrive Global

Wendy Jestings of My Wealth Wisdom: “Choosing Passion over Success”

Choosing Passion over Success — My ability to engage with clients and help create massive transformations in their lives won accolades from clients, colleagues, and management. My efforts and results were rewarded with promotions, awards, and leadership opportunities. What those early leadership positions did for me was far more profound than offering a fancy title and remuneration. They ignited my true passion.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Credits & Loansoc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: 2021’s States with the Highest and Lowest Credit Card Debt

With Americans having started 2021 off with nearly $900 billion in credit-card debt, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Credit Card Debts, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. We drew upon data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau and WalletHub’s proprietary credit card payoff calculator to determine the cost and time required to repay the median credit card balance in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Agriculturemaconhomepress.com

Eliminating Family Farms IS NOT Infrastructure

Just a few months ago, I wrote about how eliminating the stepped-up basis would devastate family farms. Long story short, it would slam the next generation of farmers with a massive tax bill when their parents pass away, and they inherit the family farm. Because most farmers are land rich and cash poor, it would undoubtedly force many to sell the farm or parts of it just to pay the tax bill.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Selling your home in this hot real estate market? Plan accordingly

With the real estate market in Berks County and much of the U.S. booming, it might be tempting to think about selling your home to capitalize on soaring prices. But while most any house will move for near or above its peak value right now — and quickly — the idea that sellers automatically stand to cash in might be misguided.
Credits & Loansnationalmortgagenews.com

Newrez markets ARM products in the wake of new rate dynamic

A new marketing push around adjustable-rate mortgages at Newrez highlights a change in the relative pricing of the loans that has increased their attractiveness in certain niches. Newrez is selling ARMs that are fixed for five, seven or 10 years before adjusting in niches that include the non-QM and jumbo...
New York City, NYalbuquerqueexpress.com

Elite Agency Wants To Bring A New Level Of Communication To The Real Estate World. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / There are many stigmas around the world of real estate and realtors that cause a lot of people to feel apprehensive about interacting with the world of real estate. Despite this apprehension, many people find themselves working with realtors to find the right home for them or sell their home as they move to a different phase of their lives.
Mesa County, COthebusinesstimes.com

What’s next for the real estate market? Less exuberance

I’m asked all the time about what I expecting to happen in the local real estate market over the next year or so. While my crystal ball is no better than anyone else’s, I do have some opinions based on my experience and a good understanding of the cycle of real estate.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

A strong market

BROOKINGS – First an open house in Indian Hills at 10, then showing an acreage in White in the afternoon. Later maybe sitting down with an out-of-state couple to assess their housing needs, and taking calls all day in-between. Such is the life of real estate agents in one of...
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Research links: unlocking knowledge

Tuesdays are all about academic (and practitioner) literature at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at some unconventional quant websites. Quote of the Day. "Value investing is about understanding the company to find or unlock value relative to peer companies. The skill of unlocking...
Real EstateApartment Therapy

4 Signs You Should Halt Your Home Search for a Few Months

Folks, we’re in the midst of a seller’s market. As you probably learned in your first economics class, when supply can’t keep up with demand, sellers can set their own prices — and buyers tend to acquiesce. Housing inventory has been low for several years, and now demand is in overdrive. It’s led buyers to take what would normally be considered desperate measures. For example, during the height of the pandemic, many pandemic buyers were purchasing houses sight unseen. Now, some buyers are also choosing to waive home inspections.
Personal Financehiremymom.com

5 Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Being an entrepreneur can be one of the most rewarding, yet challenging career paths one can take. There are many considerations that go into starting a business so it’s important to understand both the benefits and risks of this career path. It can be helpful to take into consideration the habits of the most successful entrepreneurs, especially for business owners that are just starting out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy