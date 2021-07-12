Cancel
Correction: Tulane Med School-Accreditation story

 16 days ago

Associated Press (AP) — In a story July 8, 2021, about accreditation of graduate medicine education programs sponsored by the Tulane University School of Medicine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education provides training for new doctors through hospital residencies. The ACGME does not provide training through residencies. It accredits institutions, such as Tulane’s medical school, that sponsor residency programs for new doctors.

