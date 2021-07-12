Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean Springs, MS

Capt. Brian Dykes: Police officers in the line of duty

WLOX
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw another round of heavy rainfall once again today. But it cleared out enough to give us a nice sunset tonight. We will be partly cloudy tonight with a chance for isolated showers. We do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours most days this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we see, will determine how high our temps climb. When we see showers, it will drop our temperatures temporarily. There is an upper level low over Missouri, and the impulses rotating around it have been keeping us with higher than normal rain chances. The forecast is calling for that upper level low to lift north over the Great Lakes area, taking the rainy pattern with it. This weekend looks like we could finally see some hotter and less wet conditions. We will still see the chance for scattered showers and storms, but they will be more of a pop-up type.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Ocean Springs, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean Springs, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Line Of Duty#Covid#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy