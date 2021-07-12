Congress must make a landmark investment in climate action

After a dayslong, unprecedented, record-setting heat wave that cost at least 78 lives in our state, fried streetcar cables in Portland and buckled the pavement on Interstate 5, it’s clearer than ever: Climate change isn’t some pending existential threat. It’s a crisis, and it’s here. In fact, a recent study by a team of international scientists just found that the deadly heat wave we saw could not have happened without climate change driven by humans. We’re seeing more and more once-in-a-generation extreme weather events — severe droughts, raging wildfires and dangerous temperatures — all of which seem to be hitting our state more than once in a generation.