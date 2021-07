Your home is your castle and when you have problems with your castle it can feel stressful and tiring, especially when it is concerning the roof. Anticipating and looking out for problems is always a good thing to do, as preventing a small problem from becoming even larger is better than fixing a problem that has been left to mother nature. Keeping a lookout for aging and damaged roofs will save you both time and hassle in the long run. Knowing what to look for and knowing what to watch is essential, so where should you start? What should you be keeping an eye out for, where and when.