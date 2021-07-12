Rat snakes: the pretend rattlers

Keeping a fish tank clean can seem like a never-ending battle. Even with a strong filter, all fish tanks will require regular cleaning and maintenance. In their natural habits, fish live in balance with their ecosystem. In order to have your fish feel at home, their aquarium should be as close to their natural habitat as possible — this means clean gravel, rocks, sand, plants, and keeping the glass clean and the water PH-balanced. To keep your fish tank free from algae, dirt, and harmful bacteria, we've sought out the best fish tank cleaners on the market. Here, we'll dive into the ins and outs of each cleaner and its specific uses. One thing's for sure: you're going to have some healthy, happy fish after using these fish tank cleaners.