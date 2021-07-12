Cancel
Rat snakes: the pretend rattlers

By Cheryl Conley
Houston Chronicle
Cover picture for the articleMany people have a fear of snakes. Is it the way they look, the way they move or the fear that the snake is venomous? Snakes are not slimy and are actually cool and dry to the touch. The slithering movements are just the way they get around. Their scales drag against the ground and propel them forward. Yes, some of them are venomous but of the 115 species of snakes in Texas, only four are venomous — the cottonmouth, rattlesnakes, copperheads and coral snakes.

