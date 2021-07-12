Flash Flood Warning issued for Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Southwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Yeadon, Palmyra, Center City, Kensington, South Philadelphia, Roxborough, and Morris Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 12 and 26. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey near mile marker 3. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED