Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Norristown, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Conshohocken, Hatboro, Ambler, Collegeville, and Jenkintown. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 330 and 349. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 333 and 338. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 17 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 27.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Norriton, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Ambler, PA
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Hatboro, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Interstate 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy