Screven County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 603 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Burtons Ferry Landing, or 11 miles northeast of Sylvania, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hiltonia, Burtons Ferry Landing and Hilltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

