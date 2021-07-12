Scam warning from Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has been receiving complaints from the community regarding several scams. Citizens are receiving a phone call from an individual stating that they are Sergeant Newell with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. One citizen stated that this person claimed she had a warrant out for her arrest and she need to purchase gift cards to take care of the warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.