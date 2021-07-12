Crowley developing first fully electric tugboat in US

The first fully electric U.S. tugboat is set to operate at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal by mid-2023, the manufacturer announced Monday. Crowley Maritime Corp.’s 82-foot eWolf vessel will have 70 tons of bollard pull and release zero tailpipe emissions. It will have 360 degrees of visibility from the pilot’s station and is being designed for potential autonomous operations in the future. This eTug will replace a conventional tugboat that consumes more than 30,000 gallons of diesel annually, Crowley said.