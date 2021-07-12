Cancel
NFL

The Chargers Are Putting Justin Herbert’s Super Bowl Dreams in the Hands of a Mad Genius Who Never Played College Football

By Jake Elman
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Chargers are in trouble if Justin Herbert ever throws a meaningful pass to Alex Stern. You’ll be forgiven for not knowing who Stern, a University of Virginia graduate, is or even what position he plays. Just know that he is someone who could prove instrumental in the Chargers becoming a perennial playoff contender once again. However, don’t expect to see Stern on the field or the sidelines anytime soon.

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

