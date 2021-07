Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”