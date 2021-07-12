Cancel
Charleston, WV

Governor calls on delegate who posted ‘disgustingly vulgar videos’ to resign

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement over the weekend:. “The pattern of behavior by Delegate Joe Jeffries (R-Putnam) is sad and it’s childish. Not only did he yell graphic comments about me to a group of senators during the recent Legislative Session, but now we find that his not-so-secret TikTok is full of disgustingly vulgar videos, which are especially insulting to women. This is the behavior of an immature child, not a 39-year-old father and elected official. He owes our entire state an apology for not living up to what we all deserve and expect from our elected officials.

www.mybuckhannon.com

Comments / 6

Comments / 6

