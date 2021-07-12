Governor calls on delegate who posted ‘disgustingly vulgar videos’ to resign

A top lawyer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was part of a preliminary inquiry into a sexual harassment complaint—and is accused of bungling it—is resigning. An adviser to the governor says counsel Judith Mogul was planning on leaving in 2020, before scandal and crisis engulfed her boss. “She selflessly extended her state service for more than a year to help manage the pandemic—and we are grateful for that,” the adviser, Rich Azzopardi, told The New York Times. Mogul was one of two senior officials in the Cuomo administration to field a complaint from executive assistant Charlotte Bennett, who alleged that the governor asked her probing sexual questions. Bennett’s attorney says Mogul erred by not forwarding the allegation to the appropriate state office, though Mogul claims Bennett did not want it to go further. Her exit comes as a state probe of Cuomo is believed to be close to concluding.