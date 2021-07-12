Former NFL player, 101st Airborne veteran announces bid for Senate seat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former NFL player Jake Bequette on Monday announced he’s challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary. Bequette, an Army veteran and former Razorbacks player, launched his bid with a online video touting his football and military background. Bequette, 32, played for three games for the New England Patriots in 2012 and five games the following season.www.armytimes.com
