Southern Wabash Buying ‘Q-Country’ In Dixon, TN.

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Wabash Communications has filed a $160,000 deal to buy “Q-Country” WCHQ Dixon, TN (790) from Bryan Fowler’s Consolidated Media. The deal also includes the Ashland City, TN-licensed translator W280FN at 103.9 FM. The deal includes $110,000 in seller financing according to the filing. Southern Wabash Communications is a partnership between Randolph Bell (89% interest), Sandra Moore (6%) and Ted Johnson (5%). It already owns “Sports Radio 560” WNSR and regional Mexican “El Jefe” WMGC (810) in the Nashville market. Separately, Johnson owns classic hits WQKR (1270) in the market. Once the sale closes, Consolidated Media will still own country “105.1 The Wolf” WVWB in Waverly, TN.

