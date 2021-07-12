Cancel
Loper Report: ‘Black Widow,’ a new Amazon Studios series, and more

Channel 3000
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm critic Wil Loper joins News 3 Now Live at Four to break down “Black Widow’s” delayed debut, a new series from Amazon Studios, and a dark comedy on HBO Max. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Takes on 'Black Widow' at the Box Office

Black Widow has faced down mad titans and genocidal robots, but can the veteran Avenger take down a band of scrappy Looney Toons?. It’ll be a showdown between Disney’s and Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the Warner Bros. sequel “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at the domestic box office, with Scarlett Johansson’s superhero adventure poised to reclaim the top spot.
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

Amazon Prime Video: Coming in August 2021

Amazon Prime Video announced the films, series, and specials that will be coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in August 2021. August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), a revenge-filled action-thriller starring Kate Beckinsale; Val (2021), a raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary about Hollywood veteran Val Kilmer; the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, a new action-horror series where a U.S. army experiment unleashes a virus that turns some of its soldiers into zombies; season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021), the opening film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; and Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta, a new back-to-school special with everyone’s favorite groovy blue cat.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Black Widow’, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ And More In An All-Review Episode

Talk about a busy week! There was almost no time for rants and diversions (almost, we got a few in) this week with a slate of films unlike we’ve had for months, normalcy here we come! A catch-up review of Black Widow and the joys of Florence Pugh are the main points, but we also begrudgingly like the new Space Jam, and marvel at Nicolas Cage’s ability as an actor in Pig. All that plus reviews of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and the awesome guns blazing Gunpowder Milkshake!
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Amazon shelves Joe Exotic series starring Nicolas Cage, says report

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has revealed that he won’t be playing the role of convicted felon Joe Exotic as Amazon has reportedly shelved the “Tiger King” drama series. Amazon felt the series had become “past tense”, since “it took such a long time for them to come together,” the 57-year-old actor, an Oscar winner whose performances have been translated to thousands of memes, told Variety.“I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow’s Reportedly The Most-Pirated Movie Of The Pandemic Era

One of the inevitable side effects to come with the increased competition in the streaming wars is a significant uptick in piracy, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves. After all, there aren’t a lot of people out there either willing or financially able to shell out for multiple platforms on a monthly basis, with the data showing that the average household subscribes to two services.
Moviesimdb.com

Black Widow: Bringing Dreykov, Taskmaster, Yelena, and More to Life

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. Eric Pearson knows a thing or two about the Marvel Universe. A self-professed comic book nerd, the screenwriter penned the Son of Odin’s third feature film, Thor: Ragnarok. His most recent gig? Another high profile MCU project, Black Widow. The spy-action thriller takes a...
TV ShowsChannel 3000

Loper Report: Best movies and TV shows this week

Space Jam: A New Legacy hit the box office this weekend, taking over the number one spot. Film critic Wil Loper has the numbers and recommendations on what to watch and what to skip. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Michael B. Jordan Developing Black Superman Series for HBO Max: Report

Reports have surfaced that Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are currently developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max focusing on the Val-Zod character. Collider reports that a writer is currently working on a script and that Jordan will produce and possibly star in (though nothing has been officially committed to yet). The project is apart from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman movie for Warner Bros. that will cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent. In the comics, Val-Zod is the Superman from Earth 2 and one of the last Kryptonians, as well as the second individual to wear The Man of Steel's cape.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Kevin Feige Hopes We See More of Mason in the MCU

Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle) appeared in a handful of Black Widow scenes as the ultimate go-to source. If you're in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and you "know a guy," it's likely Rick Mason is that guy. That's why Kevin Feige says he'd like to see the character return at some point in the near future. During a fan Q&A on Twitter, the Marvel Studios boss praised Fagbenle's performance, expressing interest in bringing the actor back in a separate Marvel property sometime soon.
Moviesdailytitan.com

Review: 'Black Widow' shows a new side to the beloved hero

“Black Widow,” released in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 9, is Marvel’s latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known as the MCU, showing a never-before seen look into Natasha Romanoff’s heroic journey. When fans last saw Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) or Black Widow, she bravely sacrificed her life...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ Arrives Early on Digital 8/10 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD 9/14

The Wait Is Over When Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ Lands Early on Digital Aug. 10. Includes Nine Deleted Scenes, Bloopers and More …. Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” arrives early on all major digital platforms on Aug. 10 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 14. “Black Widow” fans can enjoy the film in stunning Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio along with never-before-seen bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Could Marvel’s Disney+ Series Be The Disruptive Cause Of The ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Woes? [The Playlist Podcast]

Marvel Studios is doomed! Movie theaters are going to disappear! The sky is falling! Okay, that’s just hyperbole. But if you look at the last week of box office news, starting with the surprising financial decline of “Black Widow” and the incredibly harsh words from the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), there is some concern that maybe folks aren’t flocking back to cinemas as fast as we hoped. But who is to blame? As usual, it’s a complicated question with no easy answers.

