Loper Report: ‘Black Widow,’ a new Amazon Studios series, and more

Amazon Prime Video announced the films, series, and specials that will be coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in August 2021. August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), a revenge-filled action-thriller starring Kate Beckinsale; Val (2021), a raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary about Hollywood veteran Val Kilmer; the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, a new action-horror series where a U.S. army experiment unleashes a virus that turns some of its soldiers into zombies; season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021), the opening film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; and Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta, a new back-to-school special with everyone’s favorite groovy blue cat.
