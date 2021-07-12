Loper Report: ‘Black Widow,’ a new Amazon Studios series, and more

Reports have surfaced that Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are currently developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max focusing on the Val-Zod character. Collider reports that a writer is currently working on a script and that Jordan will produce and possibly star in (though nothing has been officially committed to yet). The project is apart from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman movie for Warner Bros. that will cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent. In the comics, Val-Zod is the Superman from Earth 2 and one of the last Kryptonians, as well as the second individual to wear The Man of Steel's cape.