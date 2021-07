Considering that synthetic wax candles can be purchased at the store for next to nothing, this certainly isn’t a project that’s done for cost savings. That’s not the point. The point is that there’s something wholesome about it… something grounding… something more valuable than just the candle itself. Bonus: Did you know that beeswax produces a negative charge when it’s burned? And did you know that pollen, dirt, and dust are charged by positive ions? Thus, burning a beeswax candle actually causes these particles to drop out of the air, thus purifying the air? Now you do. Onward to candle making!