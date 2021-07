Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) is facing yet another obstacle as at least six affiliates of Blue Cross Blue Shield likely won’t cover the drug. The affiliates are in Florida, New York, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. They have indicated in postings online that they will not cover the drug because they consider it “investigational” or “experimental” or because “a clinical benefit has not been established.” The price of the drug is $56,000 per patient per year.