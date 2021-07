If the Kansas City Royals are going to have success with their historic 2018 draft class, they need to figure out what they have. The Royals selected four college starting pitchers in the first 40 picks of that draft, and all four have reached the majors. Two made their debut last season — Brady Singer and Kris Bubic. The other two — Daniel Lynch, who will get the start for the Royals on Sunday, and Jackson Kowar — debuted this season and struggled.