A woman lay frozen on the ground while a man reached into her pants on the sidewalk of a popular Brooklyn neighbourhood.Dramatic surveillance video shows the man stalk, follow, and then run up behind and tackle the 35-year-old to the ground near the corner of Morgan Avenue, on the boundary of Williamsburg and Bushwick.For 13 seconds, she lay there unmoving as the man "reached into her shorts and forcibly touched her", according to the New York City Police Department.He didn’t get up and until the woman began fighting back with her phone, swinging at the man before stumbling to the...