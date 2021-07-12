Cancel
Twenty-Five ‘Rising Through The Ranks’ Scholarship Recipients Announced.

insideradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13th annual Rising Through the Ranks course, dedicated to support the advancement of women in radio sales, will once again be held in August. On Monday, organizers announced the names of 25 women who were presented with a scholarship to attend the month-long educational and training event. Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) is picking up the tab and offered five additional scholarships than when the program was announced in April.

www.insideradio.com

