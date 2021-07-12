Twenty-Five ‘Rising Through The Ranks’ Scholarship Recipients Announced.

News Bites for July 28... ...Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB-FM Atlanta (750/95.5) will host the 21st annual “WSB Care-a-Thon,” benefitting the Aflac Center and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on July 29-30. The 37-hour radio event will feature stories of hope and inspiration from patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia. “Community service is at the heart of what we do at 95.5 WSB,” Director of Branding & Programming Drew Anderssen said in a release. “Our entire team looks forward to this event year after year because of the uplifting and emotional positivity it generates in all of us – including our generous listeners.”