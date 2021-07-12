Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Cortez Masto reports raising almost $2.8M in recent months

midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reported raising almost $2.8 million over the past three months as she gears up to run for reelection next year. The Democrat's campaign said Monday that she ended June with $6.58 million in her campaign account. Of the $2.8 million she took in from April through June, 95% of the donations were contributions of $100 or less, according to her campaign.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Catherine Cortez Masto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Senate Republican#Ap#Democrat#Latina#The U S Senate#The Associated Press#Fec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy