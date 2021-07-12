Cortez Masto reports raising almost $2.8M in recent months

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reported raising almost $2.8 million over the past three months as she gears up to run for reelection next year. The Democrat's campaign said Monday that she ended June with $6.58 million in her campaign account. Of the $2.8 million she took in from April through June, 95% of the donations were contributions of $100 or less, according to her campaign.