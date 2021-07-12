Cancel
Kevin LeGrett Named President Of iHeartMedia Sports; Alexis Ginas Becomes L.A. President.

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a signal iHeartMedia sees growth opportunities in the world of sports, the company has named its first-ever President of iHeartMedia Sports. The job goes to Kevin LeGrett, who has been President of the Los Angeles market for the past six years as well as serving as Division President of the Markets Group.

