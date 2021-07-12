News Bites: Fox News Audio, ‘Hits 93.3,’ 2021 Sound Bites Awards, ‘PD Summer School.’
News Bites for July 12... ...Fox News Audio releases its latest installment of its signature Fox News Investigates long form podcast series “Alchemy of Violence: Narcos, Reapers and Survival” via the newly released subscription-based platform Fox News Podcasts+. Hosted by Fox Nation host and former Staff Sargent Johnny Joey Jones, the podcast will feature wide-ranging interviews with former Mexican parliamentary law enforcement officer Ed Calderon’s face-to-face battle with drug cartels.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0