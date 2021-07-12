Cancel
News Bites: Fox News Audio, 'Hits 93.3,' 2021 Sound Bites Awards, 'PD Summer School.'

insideradio.com
 17 days ago

News Bites for July 12... ...Fox News Audio releases its latest installment of its signature Fox News Investigates long form podcast series "Alchemy of Violence: Narcos, Reapers and Survival" via the newly released subscription-based platform Fox News Podcasts+. Hosted by Fox Nation host and former Staff Sargent Johnny Joey Jones, the podcast will feature wide-ranging interviews with former Mexican parliamentary law enforcement officer Ed Calderon's face-to-face battle with drug cartels.

www.insideradio.com

Paigeinsideradio.com

News Bites: Josh Innes, 2022 BSM Summit, ‘The Rise Guys,’ DJ Automatic, WHTA, KKGO.

News Bites for July 19... ...Josh Innes is the latest radio personality to get his own craft beer. The morning man at iHeartMedia classic rock “105.9 The Rock” WNRQ Nashville is collaborating with Yazoo Brewing Company for the Josh Innes Show “Dog Daze” Pale Ale. Visitors to the Yazoo Brewing Company Taproom in Madison, TN can order the brew through Labor Day. For every pint of “Dog Daze” purchased, Yazoo will donate $1 to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet, TN. “Rock listeners love beer and dogs,” said WNRQ PD Jonathan Shuford in a release. “Our new morning show host, Josh Innes, is a huge advocate for what Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary represents. We are ecstatic to partner with a great brand like Yazoo to raise awareness and funds for them. Now let’s drink!”
Dan Bonginoinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘The Dan Bongino Show,’ ‘Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival,’ ‘The Dawg,’ Futuri.

News Bites for July 23... ...The Westwood One-syndicated “The Dan Bongino Show” has surpassed the 300-affiliate milestone after just two months on the air. Bongino was placed on Cumulus Media news/talk stations as a replacement for the late Rush Limbaugh. The show can be heard on stations across the country, including Cumulus Media’s own KABC Los Angeles (790), WLS Chicago (890), WBAP Dallas (820), KSFO San Francisco (560), WMAL-FM Washington, DC (105.9) and WJR Detroit (760), along with the Dan Patrick-owned talk KSEV Houston (700) and Bonneville talk KTTH Seattle (770).
Sportsinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘San Antonio’s Sports Star,’ Tracy Brown, Andy Schoun, Johnny Dare.

News Bites for July 20... ...Alpha Media rebrands sports “ESPN San Antonio” KZDC (1250) to “San Antonio’s Sports Star.” With the new station brand, PD/morning host Rob Thompson adds hosting duties for “Halftime” from 12-2pm. He is partnered with Karl Schoening for the new local program. Thompson continues hosting “R&R in the Morning” with Rudy Jay, while “The Blitz,” hosted by Jason Minnix, remains in afternoons. Even after dropping “ESPN” from in its on-air moniker, KZDC will continue airing ESPN Radio programs outside of the locally-hosted shows.
Musicinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Fuego 105.3,’ Joe Brand, Mark Kaye, KVCR.

News Bites for July 22... ...Norsan Media officially debuts Latin hip-hop/R&B “Fuego 105.3” WYKB Jacksonville. The company placed the format on the signal in May, shortly after announcing the pending purchase of the station from NIA Broadcasting for $1 million. “We continue to look for ways to engage with the growing Hispanic audience in the U.S., and markets have an appetite for more options on the genres of music we provide. The new station will fill a gap in the Latin urban genre in the city,” company President Natalia Sanchez said in May.
Georgia Stateinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘WSB Care-a-Thon,’ Radio Mercury Awards, ‘The Dana Show,’ WKXW-FM.

News Bites for July 28... ...Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB-FM Atlanta (750/95.5) will host the 21st annual “WSB Care-a-Thon,” benefitting the Aflac Center and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on July 29-30. The 37-hour radio event will feature stories of hope and inspiration from patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia. “Community service is at the heart of what we do at 95.5 WSB,” Director of Branding & Programming Drew Anderssen said in a release. “Our entire team looks forward to this event year after year because of the uplifting and emotional positivity it generates in all of us – including our generous listeners.”
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘B-Dub Radio,’ ‘Country Top 40 With Fitz,’ Greg Beharrell, Jim Burress, Travis Denning.

News Bites for July 27... ...The Skyview Networks-syndicated “B-Dub Radio” reaches the 85-station affiliate mark, with the recent additions of 10 new stations. “It is a huge milestone to reach 85 affiliates and I am thrilled that the expansion of B-Dub Radio to weeknights is so well received,” Bryan “B-Dub” Washington said in a release. “Our ability to deliver on-demand local content in individual markets at a moment’s notice is a value proposition that is not easily replicated.” NRG Media country “Froggy 98” KFGE Lincoln, NE is the most recent affiliate signing, airing the program six nights a week. The network has also announced six new stations have added its “Country Top 40 with Fitz,” including New South Radio country “US96” WUSJ Jackson, MS. “We are thrilled to have Fitz and CT40 in Central Mississippi,” PD Traci Lee said in a release. “We are all about that 'hometown' feeling and Fitz has a way of making you feel so welcome.” In other syndication news, Yea Networks’ “The Greg Beharrell Show” is picked up by Waterloo Media modern rock “101X” KROX Austin. The show will air from 7pm-12am weeknights beginning Aug. 2.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

News Bites: WHLK, Dusty Hill, WALR, ‘Dark Secret Place Radio,’ ‘Lick The Plate, WGTN.

News Bites for July 29... ...iHeartMedia adult hits “106.5 The Lake” WHLK Cleveland is celebrating the 40th anniversary of MTV with one of the original VJ’s, Martha Quinn. Quinn will host a weekend special on the station beginning at 3pm on July 30. Throughout the weekend, Quinn will play every song that aired on the first day of MTV and feature additional songs from the golden age of music videos.
